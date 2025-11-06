Allegiant Stadium Ranked Third Most Advantageous Home Field In The Mountain West
Since taking over the head coaching job of the UNLV Rebels football team, head coach Dan Mullen has spoken about the importance of building the fanbase and filling up Allegiant Stadium. He has been insistent in making sure the Rebels' faithful fill up their home stadium to give them a distinct homefield advantage. Apparently, they are doing a pretty good job, because , Toby McMahon of Mountain West Connection recently ranked all the Mountain West stadiums' advantages, and Allegiant Stadium ranked third in the conference behind just the Fresno State Bulldogs' Valley Children's Stadium and the Colorado State Rams' Canvas Stadium.
Mountain West Connection On Their No. 3 Ranked Most Advantageous Home Stadium In The Mountain West, The UNLV Rebels Allegiant Stadium
"A gleaming monument in the desert, Allegiant Stadium stands as the Mountain West’s exclusive NFL venue, boasting the unique distinction of having the only retractable grass field in the entire U.S. But don’t let the luxury fool you, this silver and black fortress is a nightmare for visiting offenses. Opponents here consistently battle to move the ball, evidenced by top-tier rankings in limiting yards per play, stifling 3rd down conversions, and keeping average scores low. Furthermore, expect a struggle with turnovers and punting. It seems the sleek environment doesn’t translate to smooth sailing for visitors. If teams manage to get within field goal range, go all in as your kicker is virtually guaranteed success, converting 100% of their attempts here. Every other facet, however, promises a tough day at the office."
I was a bit of a surprise to see Allegiant Stadium ranked so high. We would have thought for sure that both the Boise State Albertson Stadium with their blue turf and the Wyoming Cowboys' War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming would be above them. However, that's not what their data shows. Being able to build their home field advantage would be huge for this football program that had been irrelevant for decades prior to Barry Odom turning the program around. If Mullen continues to build off his success, the Rebels could become a Mountain West powerhouse.
This season, the Rebels are 3 - 1 on their home field with their lone loss coming at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos. They are on the road at Colorado State this week, but will be back at Allegiant to take on the Utah State Aggies in Week 12.
