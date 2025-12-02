Anthony Colandrea Named Mountain West Offensive Player Of The Year: Five Other UNLV Rebels Named All-Mountain West
Mountain West Offensive Player Of The Year
After an incredible season in which he helped lead the UNLV Rebels football team to the Mountain West Championship game, which will be played on Friday, December 5, quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. This is the most prestigious honor any offensive player can win in the Mountain West Conference.
Colandrea becomes the first UNLV player to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in the program's history. He is also the 18th quarterback to win the award. This season, he completed 238 of 349 pass attempts for a completion percentage of 68.2%. The junior quarterback threw for 3,050 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, while also rushing for 556 yards and eight touchdowns at 5.2 yards per carry. Every one of those numbers is a career best.
All-Mountain West First Team
The conference also announced its 2025 All-Mountain West Teams. Along with Colandrea, running back Jai'Den Thomas has been named to the All-Mountain West First Team. Thomas had a great year, rushing for 944 yards and 12 touchdowns on 7.4 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Jet was a preseason favorite to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year himself, but the volume just wasn't there. He also missed a game due to injury this season.
All-Mountain West Second Team
UNLV also had four players named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. On offense, they have wide receiver Jaden Bradley and offensive lineman Reid Williams. Bradley had a great senior year, catching 51 passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns. While Williams might not show up much in the box score, he is a big part of the reason we are talking about Colandrea, Thomas, and Bradley today.
On defense, linebacker Marsel McDuffie and defensive back Aamaris Brown were named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. We would have had both of them on the first team, but unfortunately, we don't have a say in that. McDuffie is a senior linebacker and the leader of the Rebels' defense. He finishes the season with an impressive 94 tackles (45 solo), three passes defended, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
Brown was a big-play machine this season and helped carry the Rebels when they needed him most. The senior defensive back only played in eight games due to injury, but still amassed 48 tackles (33 solo), seven pass defenses, four interceptions, and two touchdowns. This team would not be playing in the Mountain West Championship Game if not for his timely impact plays.
