Around The Mountain West: All Week 3 Mountain West Games
The UNLV Rebels are on a bye week this weekend, but there is still plenty of action around the Mountain West Conference. While head coach Dan Mullen gets the team ready for their Week 4 matchup with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, you can check out all the competition that the Rebs will be facing once they start Mountain West play.
New Mexico Lobos @ UCLA Bruins
Friday, September 12, 10 PM EST
The Lobos hit the road to take on the Bruins, fresh off a loss to the Rebels. This is the one game that you can look at and directly compare New Mexico to the Rebels because they are playing a common opponent. If UCLA loses this one, then their season will spiral into full-blown disaster mode. This game is on Friday night, when not much else is going on in the sporting world, so it may be worth giving a watch on BTN.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Saturday, September 13, 5 PM EST
Nevada hosts the Blue Raiders this week in a game they should be able to win. Even being near the bottom of the barrel of the Mountain West, it would be a surprise if the Wolf Pack didn't win this one.
Utah Utes @ Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, September 13, 8 PM EST
The Wyoming Cowboys host the No. 20-ranked Utes this week. This game will likely get ugly. Utah is expected to win by more than three TDs. That can be expected against a nationally ranked team. The game will be aired on CBSSN. If nothing else, this game is worth checking out to see a ranked Utah team, however, the Rebels do open up their Mountain West schedule against Wyoming.
Air Force Falcons @ Utah State Aggies
Saturday, September 13, 9:45 PM EST
We have a Mountain West showdown in this one between Air Force and the Aggies. Neither team is expected to be great, but the Falcons should be able to go on the road and win this game in Utah.
Southern Jaguars @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Saturday, September 13, 10 PM EST
Freson State is a team that has looked good so far this season. They could end up being a surprise team in the Mountain West. They'll be facing off with Southern this week, who they should be able to knock off at home.
Portland State Vikings @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Saturday, September 13, 11:59 PM EST
We expect the Rainbow Warriors to be in the top half of the Mountain West this season. This is a great game for the night owls to watch when nothing else is on. Hawai'i should win this game against the Vikings.
