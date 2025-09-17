Around The Mountain West: Week 4
The UNLV Rebels will travel to face off with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this week. While we have covered this game extensively here at UNLV Rebels On SI, there are a lot of other games going on in the Mountain West Conference this week. We have a packed schedule in Week 4, before really getting into the meat of the head-to-head Mountain West schedule after this week. These are all the other games featuring Mountain West teams this week.
Idaho Vandals @ San Jose State Spartans
This is a game that the Spartans need and should win. San Jose State was projected to be one of the top teams in the Mountain West this season. If they can't knock off Idaho, it's going to be tough to take them seriously as conference contenders heading into Mountain West play.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Nevada is going to be terrible again this season. They have no relevance, and it would be a shock to see them win any games of any importance. They are coming off a loss to Middle Tennessee and should lose again this week to Western Kentucky.
Boise State Broncos @ Air Force Falcons
We have two Mountain West opponents facing off in this one. Despite catching a beatdown in Week 1 from the USF Bulls, Boise State will be looking to re-establish themselves as the class of the Mountain West. A statement win here could start that process.
McNeese Cowboys @ Utah State Aggies
The Aggies should be able to win this one at home. They are coming off a conference win over Air Force and will look to carry that momentum into Week 4.
UTSA Roadrunners @ Colorado State Rams
This could end up being a really good game. UTSA is a -4.5 favorite, but the Rams are a tough team to beat on their home field. If you are going to watch one of these games this weekend, this might be the one to check out.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Colorado Buffaloes
The Cowboys will be the Rebels' first Mountain West opponent, so this might be a game you want to check out. Colorado needs this win, and it will be national news if they don't get it.
California Golden Bears @ San Diego State Aztecs
Cal comes into this game against the Aztecs undefeated and should be able to handle the Aztecs. While this would be a huge win for the Mountain West, it's not likely to happen.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
This should be an exciting Mountain West game that could go either way. The Bulldogs are the better team, but it's not easy to go on the road to Hawaii.