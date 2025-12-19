Bet MGM Predicts The UNLV Rebels To Beat The Ohio Bobcats In Bowl Game

The big game is almost here. The UNLV Rebels are set to play the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23. There are even more predictions than usual for this bowl game. It makes sense that with fewer college football games and sites still needing to make content, these bowl games are getting more attention. The most recent comes from Bet MGM. They go into great detail about all the stats that could impact this matchup. While they don't give an exact score, they do let us know who their model predicts to win the game and how likely it is that they win. This is what Bet MGM had to say about next week's bowl game.

Bet MGM On The UNLV Rebel Keys To Winning

"UNLV is 5-1 (.833) when sacking the QB less than 3 times this season– 3rd-best among Non-Power Conference Teams; Average: .398

UNLV was 9-1 (.900) when allowing less than 3 sacks last season– T-2nd-best among Non-Power Conference Teams; Average: .583

UNLV is 7-2 (.778) when averaging more than 5 yards on first down plays this season– T-13th-best among Non-Power Conference Teams; Average: .568

UNLV is 8-2 (.800) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns this season– T-31st-best in FBS; Average: .645"

Bet MGM On The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebel Vs Ohio Bobcats

"The winning team model predicts UNLV will win this game with 61.7% confidence, based on game simulations, offensive & defensive matchups and recent game results.

This winning team prediction factors in up-to-date player injuries for both UNLV and Ohio, key player performances this season and recent team trends."

This is an interesting way to look at things. We know that Bet MGM having their own sportsbooks, so they know what they are talking about. Vegas usually knows best, and we agree with them here. It would have been interesting to get a final score, but that apparently isn't how their model works. If you want to find out what our prediction for the final score is, come back next week for our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction for the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl. We believe that this should be a tight game, and currently we are leaning in one direction over the other.

