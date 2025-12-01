Boise State Broncos Head Coach Spencer Danielson Says "Maddux Is Our Starting Quarterback"
The UNLV Rebels will play the Boise State Broncos on Friday for the Mountain West Championship. The Broncos have been missing their starting quarterback, Maddux Madsen, due to injury for a while now, and Max Cutforth has been starting in his absence. However, it sounds like Madsen will be able to return on Friday for the championship game. Broncos' head coach Spencer Danielson recently spoke about his quarterback situation, and he made it very clear that when Madsen is healthy, he is the starting quarterback, and he's looking healthy. This is what he had to say about his quarterback heading into the Mountain West title game.
Boise State Broncos Head Coach Spencer Danielson On The Health Of Starting Quarterback Maddux Madsen
"He feels good and he's ready to roll, so he'll be our starting quarterback on Friday...
Max did a great job on Friday against Utah State and I'm so proud of him," Danielson said. "But Maddux is our starting quarterback and if Maddux is healthy, Maddux is going to be rolling. … (and) he's healthy and he practiced today so he's going to be our starter."
Danielson On How Madsen Has Looked In Practice
"I thought he practiced good. He was on time, he did a good job leading our offense and I thought as a whole we had a good practice today."
Danielson On Making It Clear Who His Starting Quarterback Is
"I don't like living in the grey area, especially with our team, and I don't want the talk all week to be who is going to be the starting quarterback. Because it's about the team. It's not Maddux Madsen vs. the Rebels, it's not Max Cutforth vs. the Rebels. It's the Broncos.
So for me, could you keep (the speculation) out there for UNLV? I care more about our locker room, I care more about our team and just making sure I'm straight forward with the media - this is us, Maddux is healthy, he's our starter."
More UNLV Rebels On SI News