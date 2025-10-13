Boise State Broncos Head Coach Spencer Danielson Says UNLV Rebels QB Anthony Colandrea Is "Absolutely Dynamic"
The UNLV Rebels will go on the road this week to take on the Boise State Broncos on the Smurf Turf. With the undefeated Rebels looming, Broncos' head coach Spencer Danielson spoke to the media about the upcoming matchup against UNLV. He spoke about everything from the matchup to Rebels' head coach Dan Mullen to facing the UNLV high-powered offense.
Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson On Playing The UNLV Rebels
“Got a huge opponent coming to The Blue this weekend,” Danielson said. “We’re playing a really, really talented offense in UNLV.
Yes, we’ve played each other a lot the past couple of years. It’s a whole new staff, a bunch of new players. We’ve got a bunch of new players. Obviously our staff is here and there’s a lot of things we remember from last year, but that’s not going to carry over at all into this game. It’s a whole new season, a whole new team.”
Danielson On UNLV's Hot Start
"They’ve played on the road, they’ve played in different time zones, they’ve been in battles. Good teams find a way to win, and UNLV has. We know them coming to The Blue is one of the best teams we’ll see all year, and we’ve got our work cut out for us.
You look at the film, there’s no doubt they’re undefeated, and there’s no doubt they are one of the top-20 offenses in the country. That’s what you get when you have really good players and really good coaches.”
Danielson On UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen
“Hats off to Dan Mullen. He’s obviously one of the top coaches in the country and has done it for a long time. UNLV brought him there to win, and obviously he’s done that at a high level.”
Danielson On The Rebels' Offense
“Their quarterback (Anthony Colandrea) is their second-leading rusher. He can make all the throws, but he is absolutely dynamic running the football. Could be designed runs, but even scrambling for first downs … and it’s not just scrambling for first downs, he’s explosive.
That offense is rolling. I think they’re a top-20 offense in every category. First downs, touchdowns, yards, they’re a very, very explosive offense. Obviously Dan Mullen is an offensive guy, you see that. You see the explosive bones.”
