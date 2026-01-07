Breaking: Former UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers

Former UNLV Rebels star quarterback Anthony Colandrea has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After losing to the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, Colandrea went back on his word to remain in Las Vegas and entered the transfer portal. After being linked to multiple teams, on Tuesday night, he decided to take his talents to Nebraska. He has one year left of eligibility and plans to play his last college season out in the Big 10.

Colandrea is coming off by far the best season of his career. Prior to 2025, he had played in the ACC for the Virginia Cavaliers. His performance last year earned him First Team All-Mountain West honors and led to him being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while completing 65.9% of his passes. The newest Cornhusker also rushed for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It was a fantastic year for the star, who has now bounced from the ACC to the Mountain West to the Big 10. He will look to build off a huge year and step his game up in 2026 as he returns to a Power 4 conference.

The Cornhuskers finished the season with a big 44 - 22 loss to the Utah Utes in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. They were in need of a quarterback after sophomore Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal earlier in the offseason. Nebraska finished last season with a record of 7 - 6 overall and 4 - 5 in Big 10 play, which landed them in a tie for 10th place in the conference. After adding Colandrea, they will hope that he is able to secure the starting job and help bring the Cornhuskers back to prominence, and help them compete in a stacked Big 10.



