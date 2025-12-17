Breaking: Ohio Bobcats Fire Head Coach Brian Smith Before Bowl Game With UNLV Rebels

Next week, the UNLV Rebels are set to play the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23. However, the Bobcats have been dealing with some turmoil. On December 1, they put their head coach, Brian Smith, on leave. Today, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, they fired him for what the school is calling "engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University."

Since the announcement of the firing, Smith's attorney, Rex Elliott, has released a statement defending Smith and disputing his firing.

"We vigorously dispute Ohio University's grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith," Elliott said in a statement. "He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name.

Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community."

It was just last December that Smith had been promoted from offensive coordinator and signed a five-year deal that was set to run through the 2029 season. If his lawyer can prove that he was fired without cause, the school would be on the hook for $2.5 million in remaining salary. Smith does have ties to the Mountain West Conference after spending time as both a coach and a player for the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors.

Since the exit of Smith, defensive coordinator John Hauser has been named the interim head coach and is set to coach the Bobcats against the Rebels in their bowl game. However, he is not expected to be named the head coach; the school has said that they plan to begin the search for a new head coach imminently.

