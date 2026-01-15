Breaking: UNLV Rebels And Memphis Tigers Set For Home-And-Home Series Kicking Off In 2026

The Memphis Tigers football team has announced a home-and-home series against the UNLV Rebels. Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed Scott, Ph.D., made the announcement on Thursday, January 15, stating. This is a huge series of games for two strong college football programs on the rise. These aren't only expected to be great games, but they can also massively benefit both programs and help legitimize them in the eyes of the voters for the AP Poll and the College Football Playoffs.

"We're excited to announce a home-and-home football series with UNLV that brings together two dynamic programs and great college football environments," Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed Scott, Ph.D. said. "This series gives our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against a strong opponent, provides memorable experiences for our fans in both Memphis and Las Vegas, and reflects our commitment to scheduling nationally relevant matchups that elevate our program."

The first game of this series will take place this upcoming season, in August of 2026. These teams will face off in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the Rebels' home field of Allegiant Stadium. UNLV will return the favor and travel to Memphis for a road game in 2029. Fans will now get to see two huge matchups between one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference and one of the top teams in the American Conference. Both of these games could prove to have College Football Playoff implications.

This is a matchup that both teams need, moreso for the Rebels, with some top Mountain West teams leaving for the Pac-12 with the upcoming 2026 realignment. While both teams need to bolster their non-conference schedule, UNLV is going to need games like this against other potential playoff contenders if they are going to have any shot of making a run at the College Football Playoffs. Memphis having the potential Mountain West Conference Champion on their scheduel will help them as well.

