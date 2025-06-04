Can Jai'Den Thomas Win Mountain West Offensive Player Of The Year?
The UNLV Rebels football team lost a ton of talent this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Losing both quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and star wide receiver Ricky White III will be tough to replace after their massively productive 2024 campaigns; however, there may be a star in the making still on the roster that has a chance to potentially do something neither of those two could accomplish. Returning running back Jai'Den Thomas is considered a potential candidate to compete for Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2025.
Jai'Den Thomas 2025 College Football Outlook:
Thomas is a junior back who is listed at 5'9, 180 lbs. He looks to have a stranglehold on the starting job heading into this upcoming season. His nickname is "The Jet" because of his speedy playmaking ability, and he showed off his talent last year when given the opportunity to do so. The stud rusher ran for 918 yards last season on an impressive 5.6 yards per carry, and added 91 yards through the air on 8.3 yards per catch while finding the end zone seven times on the ground and once through the air.
He is now poised for a breakout season under new head coach Dan Mullen, who knows how to run the ball and make stars out of running backs. The question marks at the quarterback position could lead to even more opportunities on the ground, especially early on in the season.
In 2024, he showed glimpses of what he could bring to the table, topping 100 yards on the ground four times and going over 135 in three of those performances. His most productive game came against the Rebels' in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, when he totaled 148 yards and a TD while helping the Rebels hold onto the coveted Fremont Cannon for another year.