Can UNLV Dethrone Boise State In The Mountain West’s Final Stand Before Realignment?
The odds for the UNLV Rebels football team's win total over/under and their odds for winning the Mountain West Conference were recently released. Their win total is set at 8.5, and their odds of winning the conference are set at +410.
While we have heard strong arguments for and against UNLV clearing their 8.5 win total, the Rebels winning the Mountain West has seemed like a much harder sell. It seems to be for one reason, and that's the presence of the Boise State Broncos in the conference for one final year before they head to the Pac-12 for the 2026 season. CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall echoed what most analysts are saying in regards to UNLV winning the Mountain West this year.
“UNLV to win the Mountain West at +410 would be a stretch. Can’t see (the Rebels) beating Boise,” Marshall said. “This league might not be too strong this season, but watch out for Air Force resurfacing.”
For the Rebels, along with all the other teams in the Mountain West who aren't Boise State, this final year of Mountain West football before realignment will be about one thing: knocking off the big, bad Broncos. Boise State are heavy favorites to win the Mountain West with -130 odds. This is a team that dominates year in and year out and is coming off of a season in which they earned a bid in the College Football Playoffs.
While not many have faith in the Rebels' ability to dethrone Boise State, they were just one game away from doing so last season, and they are the most likely team to do so in the conference. After losing to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship game last season, they will look to give it another go this year under new head coach Dan Mullen. Winning the conference would be a major statement for UNLV who looks to become a powerhouse in the Mountain West moving forward after Boise State leaves for a Power 5 conference.
