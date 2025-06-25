Can UNLV’s Jai’Den Thomas Lead The Mountain West In Rushing This Season?
Last season, Ashton Jeanty of the Boise State Broncos was far and away the top running back in the Mountain West Conference. He led the conference in rushing yards, running for 2,601 yards. Not only do we not expect anyone to come close to that number this season, but we may never see anyone in the Mountain West reach that number again in our lifetime. However, Jeanty is now in the NFL, and the Mountain West rushing title is up for grabs. UNLV Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas has a big opportunity this season to have a monster season after the offense has vacated a lot of rushing yards. Ron Counts of Hero Sports believes that Thomas could be the running back who leads the Mountain West in rushing yards this season.
Why Jai'Den Thomas Could Lead The Mountain West In Rushing Yards:
"Thomas made the most of his opportunities last season as part of a crowded backfield that also included Greg Burrell, Kylin James, and mobile quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. He led the team with 918 rushing yards and racked up seven rushing touchdowns. Burrell, James, and Williams are all gone, but UNLV brought in former Penn State and Mississippi State running back Keyvone Lee. Thomas earned the nickname “Jet” because of his speed, but how the carries break down will determine a lot."
With an uncertain quarterback situation, the Rebels could lean heavily on the rushing attack this season, which would play right into the case for Thomas leading the conference on the ground. He also named Bryson Donelson of the Fresno State Bulldogs, Scottre Humphrey of the New Mexico Lobos, Floyd Chalk IV of the San Jose State Spartans, and Sire Gaines from Boise State as other possible contenders for the title.
There is no reason that Thomas can't compete with all of those backs for the rushing title. The talent, offensive line, and offensive scheme are all in his favor, and Las Vegas believes the game scripts will be too based on the fact that the team is expecting to be leading and win a lot of games.