Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Set For Allegiant Stadium, Forcing UNLV Game Move
One of the biggest boxing matches anyone has seen in years is set take place on September 13, 2025 when Canelo Alvarez faces off with Terence Crawford in a blockbuster matchup. The fight is set to take place in Las Vegas, but we have been waiting to see what venue in Sin City will hold the bout.
We have now learned that the fight will be held in Allegiant Stadium. While that's a great place to hold the fight, there is one big issue. The UNLV Rebels football team has already booked the field to take on the Idaho State Bengals on the same day, which means that it is inevitable that one of these events will likely have to change their date.
UFC CEO Dana White, who is promoting the fight, has said that the Rebels will be moving their game, however, that is yet to be confirmed by the school and no new date or venue has been announced. "The Ring" Magazine did make the announcement about the fight though, “Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the Riyadh Season undisputed and Ring Magazine super-middleweight showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 13th, The Ring can reveal.”
The most likely scenario is that the Rebels will simply move their game a night earlier to Friday, September 12 because trying to find a new place to play at this point would be a logistical nightmare, and the boxing match is probably too big of an event to be forced to change their date.
White doesn't even like the venue for the boxing match, but it still appears that the fight will be bumping the Rebels out of their time slot. “Yeah, I hate it. So, because I hate it so much, you know I’m gonna have to try and figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant,” White said.