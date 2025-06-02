CBS Handicapper Skeptical Of Rebels Reaching Historic 8.5 Win Projection
The UNLV Rebels football team has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. They are coming off their best season in four decades, and expectations are rightfully high. However, they also lost their head coach, Barry Odom, their surprise breakout starting quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson Woodard, and their first NFL Draft pick in 15 years, wide receiver Ricky White III.
It is easy to be either optimistic or pessimistic about how this season will go for the Rebels. Despite all the question marks surrounding this team, Vegas has set their win total line at 8.5, which is the highest in the program's history. Following the release of this line, CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall analyzed this line. He spoke about how we got to this line and what factors could lead to them either hitting or missing the line set for them.
“The Rebs are a hard read because of the mass of portal adds,” Marshall said. “ (Alex) Orji was more a runner than passer at Michigan, though Mullen has worked with those types before. Regarding Mullen, I am thinking he views this job like Odom, one or two good years and an entree back to a Power 5 job. Short term for a place like UNLV, that actually might be a plus... They likely need to go 3-1 non-league to have a chance to clear 8.5. At the moment, I am thinking more a 7- or maybe 8-win regular season. Sam Houston is no gimme in the opener on the road, nor is the trip to Miami (Ohio). UCLA will be well-favored in that game.