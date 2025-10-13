College Football Playoff Implications Recap

College Football Playoff Implications: Week 7 Recap
The UNLV Rebels have high hopes of earning a College Football Playoff bid this season. However, there are quite a few other teams in the G6 vying for that same spot. Most of those teams were in action this weekend. This is a recap of all the teams that played this week in games that could have an impact on the Rebels' playoffs hopes.
East Carolina Pirate @ Tulane Green Wave
Tulane escaped this game with a win to keep themselves in the playoff picture. They entered the fourth quarter down 16 - 12, but they outscored the Pirates 14 - 3 in the final period to come away with a 26 - 19 win. That brings the Green Wave's record to 5 - 1 with their only loss coming to the No. 5-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. If they can run the table and knock off the Memphis Tigers on November 7, they would have a strong case to make the College Football Playoff.
South Florida Bulls @ North Texas Mean Green
Both USF and North Texas were in the playoff conversation heading into this game. The Mean Green are no longer in that mix. For some reason, North Texas was the favorite in this game, but South Florida predictably beat them down. USF won this game by a score of 63 - 36, outscoring them 42 - 15 in the second half. The Bulls are now ranked No. 19 in the country with wins over Florida and Boise State, with their only loss coming at the hands of the No. 2-ranked Miami Hurricanes.
Navy Midshipmen @ Temple Owls
The Midshipmen were lucky to get out of Temple with a win. This is the second week in a row that they have played with fire. They won this game in the closing seconds by a score of 32 - 31. They are now 6 - 0 on the season. However, after playing Florida Atlantic next week, they have a brutal stretch against North Texas, Notre Dame, South Florida, and Memphis. We don't see them running that gauntlet, but the playoff bid will be well earned if they do.
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd
Old Dominion was on the College Football Playoff bubble, but that bubble popped in Week 7. The Monarchs fell to 4 - 2 with a 48 - 24 loss to the now 3 - 3 Thundering Herd. With this loss, the Monarchs are no longer in the running to earn a playoff spot, and their shots of winning the Sun Belt took a hit, too. We will no longer be covering them moving forward unless things really go off the rails in the American Conference.
