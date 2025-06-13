College Sports Network Touts Former UNLV Star Ricky White III As 'High Floor' Player
This past April at the 2025 NFL Draft, star wide receiver Ricky White III made history becoming the first UNLV Rebel football player drafted in the NFL Draft since 2010. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round and is now competing for a spot on the team's 53-man roster. We have heard nothing but good things coming out of Seattle in regards to White III both before and after rookie minicamp.
People around the organization have gushed about his special teams acumen while analysts, including us at SI, have pointed out his underrated receiving ability and playmaking skills on the offensive side of the ball. There is a real chance he carves out a role in the offense after his special teams skillset earns him a roster spot. The College Sports Network agreed with this take during the draft process and touted him as a high-floor wideout who possesses versatility, and has the upside to be an impact player.
The College Sports Network's Take:
"Ricky White’s high floor will be appealing to a wide variety of teams and schemes. He does several things well, led by his special teams production and route-running ability, both of which help raise his floor and make him a safer pick."
"At worst, he’s an instant-impact special teams player who should can back-up multiple receiver positions. While his lack of elite speed and size limit a bit of the upside, his best case scenario is that his route-running and short-area quickness translate and he becomes an elite second option."
We fully anticipate White III earning a spot on the Seahawks' Week 1 roster and eventually working his way into significant offensive snaps. He'll be a difference-maker on special teams from Day 1.