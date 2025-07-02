Conference Realignment: How Texas State Joining The Pac-12 Impacts UNLV
The Pac-12 now has its eighth full-time member, Texas State, which makes it unlikely that UNLV will be joining anytime soon. Regardless, the Pac-12 is once again a legitimate conference.
Texas State is leaving the Sun-Belt after accepting the Pac-12's invitation to join on Monday.
Since the Bobcats have a football team, the Pac-12 fulfills the requirements to remain a Football Bowl Subdivision conference.
Beginning July 1, 2026, the new-look Pac-12 will be up and running with Texas State joining former Mountain West teams Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.
Oregon State and Washington State are the only teams remaining from the old Pac-12 and Gonzaga joins the conference without a football program.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today's landscape with student-athletes in mind."
With Texas State joining the Pac-12, it becomes highly unlikely that UNLV would choose to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12.
The Pac-12 may have had other schools in mind for its eighth member besides Texas State.
The conference was unsuccessful in its bid to land either UNLV or Air Force, who both remained in the Mountain West Conference after receiving major financial incentives.
UNLV signed a grant of rights agreement that locks them in the Mountain West until 2032. However, their goal is to eventually land in a Power Four conference like the Big 12.
However, there is a clause in the deal that would allow UNLV to join a power league without paying an exit fee.
UNLV was promised millions of dollars in payouts over six years and was assured that the league would keep its basketball tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center.
In remaining a member of the Mountain West, UNLV officials cited being an established product and charter member of the conference.
The increased revenue was a major part of UNLV's reason to stay in the Mountain West. It provides more flexibility for a future move to a Power Four conference.
Texas State must pay a $5 million buyout to leave the Sun Belt, which it has called home since 2013.
With an 11-3 record last season in football, UNLV looks prepared to join a major conference and remain a solid program. However, that must wait for awhile. We'll provide updates as more details regarding conference realignment are provided