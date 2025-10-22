Cornerback Laterrance Welch Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 8
The UNLV Rebels struggled mightily this weekend. They gave up 49 points to the Boise State Broncos' explosive offense. The Rebels ultimately lost the game by a score of 56 - 31. One of the touchdowns came when the Broncos brought an interception back for a TD, so we aren't going to put that one on the defense. Nevertheless, it was an absolutely miserable performance, which led to the team's first loss of the season. The performance was so poor that we considered not even electing a Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8. However, we ultimately decided to still name one.
For Week 8, we have named cornerback Laterrance Welch the official UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week. Welch had a huge interception in the second half of Saturday's game, when the score was 14 - 3 with Boise State leading. While the UNLV offense didn't directly capitalize on the pick, the Broncos muffed the ensuing punt, which Nick Elksnis recovered. Jai'Den Thomas would eventually run in a touchdown to close the gap to 14 - 10. Welch also finished the game with two solo tackles.
If Welch can continue his strong play, it would go a long way to help the Rebels turn this defense around. We've seen them play well for stretches, but they have struggled with discipline and consistency all season. Welch is one of the top stars on the defense, who could turn this defense from a weakness to a strength.
Others Earning Consideration
Defensive end Tunmise Adeleye was one of the few bright spots on defense for the Rebels in this game. He had the team's lone sack and racked up four tackles (two solo). He also batted down a pass. This is not the first time that he's been mentioned in this section of the article.
Defensive back Aamaris Brown has earned this honor multiple times this year, but had been dealing with an injury. He looked a lot more like himself in this game. The standout defender made five tackles (four solo) and defended two passes in Week 8.
We also wanted to mention the team's leading tackler. Linebacker Marsel McDuffie racked up six tackles (five solo) in this game. He's been one of the team's most consistent defenders all season. McDuffie is another player who has earned this honor multiple times this season.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News