Cornerback Laterrance Welch Named UNLV Rebels On SI On Defensive Player of the Week For Week 11
The UNLV Rebels football team was able to turn things around in Week 11 and got the road win over the Colorado State Rams to snap their two-game losing streak. It was a massive win for the Rebels, who needed a win to get back on track after dropping two in a row. They blew out the Rams by a score of 42 - 10. What should stand out to UNLV fans is the number 10. That's the fewest points they've allowed all season, and came courtesy of a strong game that the Rebels' defense desperately needed.
What makes their defense even more impressive is the fact that they played a complete game. For the first time all season, they looked disciplined and played a full game. This game wasn't won on the back of a few timely big plays. While that is what we needed to see from this unit, it also makes it a bit difficult to decide who the top player on the defense was in this game. Nevertheless, that's a good problem to have.
We decided to go with cornerback Laterrance Welch as the official UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week. Not only did he play well in coverage, but he also came up with a big interception in this game. Welch also made two tackles in this game, with one of them being solo. While he has earned this honor, there were plenty of players who were also very much in this conversation.
Others Earning Consideration
Linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu got himself in the conversation by leading the team with 10 tackles (four solo) and having 0.5 tackles for loss. However, fellow linebacker Marsel McDuffie was right behind him with eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 tackles for a loss. These two finished with a very similar stat line. Defensive back Aamaris Brown also popped back up with seven tackles (four solo) this week.
Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye also had himself a great day. He racked up four tackles (one solo) and dragged down the quarterback for a sack. The sophomore pass rusher has come on strong and has been playing consistently well for weeks now. They needed someone to step up as their top pass rusher, and he has undoubtedly taken on that role and has run with it in the second half of this season.
