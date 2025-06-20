Dan Mullen Aims To Build On Barry Odom’s Success & Take UNLV Football To New Heights
When the UNLV Rebels football program brought in former head coach Barry Odom, they couldn't have imagined that he'd be able to turn this program around in such a major way in such a short time. That's not to say he wasn't expected to do a great job, but the job he did shifted the entire landscape of the program. Now that Odom has left to take the Purdue Boilermakers job, they have brought in head coach Dan Mullen.
Many believe he can not only maintain the success Odom has had, but both build off and grow that success. The hope is that Mullen will take this program to the next level. Levels like they have seen their Mountain West Conference rivals Boise State Broncos get to. M Sports believes Mullen's influence will do just that.
"As Mullen embarks on this new chapter, his influence on UNLV will be closely scrutinized. His extensive experience and tactical acumen could serve as a catalyst for revitalizing the program, which has sought to establish itself as a competitive force in the Mountain West Conference. With the backdrop of potential financial repercussions, Mullen’s leadership will be crucial in navigating this turbulent period," Douglas Theo of M Sports writes. "The former Gators coach is known for his ability to develop talent and foster a winning culture. His return could not only elevate the team’s performance on the field but also enhance its reputation within the broader college football community. UNLV’s administration and fans alike are hopeful that Mullen’s presence will lead to a brighter future."
The biggest point he made here was about Mullen's ability to develop talent and build a winning culture. We all know that he can manage the x's and o's on offense with the best of them, but it's developing talent and turning student-athletes into winners that makes him special. He has a few National Championship rings on his fingers to prove it.