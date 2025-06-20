Dan Mullen Draws Criticism From SEC Podcaster After Taking UNLV Head Coaching Job
This offseason the UNLV Rebels football team hired their new head coach Dan Mullen. Mullen had previously coached in the SEC as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Apparently some people around the SEC still feel some type of way about Mullen's time in Gainesville. Will Miles of The SEC Football Podcast had somethings to say about Mullen taking over the head coaching job in Las Vegas and not much of it was positive.
“I am aware of who the head coach is, though we don’t always speak his name around these parts. Not really happy. The good news is, when you’re at UNLV, you don’t have to recruit. Okay, so, so, so, he’ll be okay. He is bringing in a lot of guys that he had at Florida. There’s like fifth-year seniors and stuff that he’s bringing in guys he either had committed to Florida or who had played there at some point,” Miles said.
The guys he is referring to Mullen bringing in are: senior transfers Troy Omeire, Denver Harris, Koy Moore, Jaden Bradley, and Cameron Friel. In the end this just sounds like sour grapes from an SEC guy who isn't thrilled that Mullen landed with a Mountain West team where he should be competitive immediately and has a legitimate shot to earn a college playoff bid in the near future. Mullen has a different take and simply believes that guys want to stay in and come to UNLV for all the right reasons.
“You know, when you look at the number of guys that stayed, the amount of talent that stayed here, I think what you’re seeing is the guys believing,” Mullen said. “I feel great, I mean, to have so few guys actually leave the program… I think guys are here for the right reasons, I think it’s part of the recruiting, part of the coaching, part of the development.”