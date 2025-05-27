Dan Mullen Limits Transfer Departures, Keeps UNLV Football Roster Intact
In the current college football landscape, the transfer portal can devastate a team's roster. However, that wasn't the case for the UNLV Rebels. Despite an offseason head coaching change from Barry Odom to Dan Mullen, the Rebels managed to not only maintain most of their key pieces through the change and post-spring practice, but also add to their roster. This shows just how well respected Mullen is as a coach, that they could avoid kids running for the transfer portal when Odom left to take the Purdue Boilermakers job. Mullen believes that UNLV wasn't damaged by an exodus to the transfer portals because his student-athletes have bought in and are there for the right reasons.
“You know, when you look at the number of guys that stayed, the amount of talent that stayed here, I think what you’re seeing is the guys believing,” Mullen said. "I feel great. I mean, to have so few guys actually leave the program... I think guys are here for the right reasons. I think it’s part of the recruiting, part of the coaching, part of the development. And, you know, if you’re here for all the right reasons, it’s pretty easy to stick around and be part of the program. They see where the program is at. They see the camaraderie we have... They see our opportunity to compete and win a championship. We talk about it all the time. A lot of places skip the development part. We talk about it. Come to work every day, come develop, come get better, and let’s be a team that sticks together to go win a championship. And so this is a great place to be.”
This is a great sign for things to come at UNLV under the leadership of Mullen, and the future looks promising for the Rebels after they managed to lure such a great and accomplished head coach to take over their program. With the Mountain West Conference set for realignment in 2026, the conference will be there for the taking, and Mullen looks like he might just be building a powerhouse that can dominate the Mountain West for years to come.