Dan Mullen Raves About UNLV: 'We Blow Florida Out Of The Water Facility-Wise'
UNLV Rebels’ new head football coach Dan Mullen is an outstanding coach, who has held prominent jobs at major college football programs. Despite holding jobs in major schools like Utah, Notre Dame, and Florida, and having multiple NCAA National Championship rings on his fingers, he can't help but continue to gush about UNLV. He loves the city, the facilities, and is grateful to be taking over a program on the rise that he credits former head coach Barry Odom for building.
“I was pretty fortunate. I came out here two years ago for the College Football Hall of Fame induction, and I think it was Tim [Tebow] who was getting in, and I came over to the facility and I was just blown away. When I got to Florida, so four years ago, when I was at Florida, they have nothing like this. I mean, we blow them out of the water facility-wise,” Mullen said. "So, I was like, hold on, we have facilities, we play in Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders, like this place is just set up, and Barry Odom has come in and won double-digit games the last two years and we were a game away from getting a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff last year. I said I’m not walking into a place that needs a giant rebuild. I’m walking into a place that needs to take the next step, and there’s a lot in place to make that happen.”
It sounds like Mullen can't be happier with his decision to leave ESPN and come to Las Vegas, and UNLV can't be happier with their decision to hire him when they hear him say things like this. Having a coach like him take this job and speak so highly of it like he does, gives a building program the credibility and respect they need to take the next step that they are trying to take.