Defensive Back Aamaris Brown Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week For Week 1
The UNLV Rebels' defense took a huge step forward in Week 1. After struggling mightily in Week 0, giving up 38 points to the Idaho State Bengals, they looked much better in Week 1. While they were still far from perfect, they cut back on mistakes and allowed 21 points to the Sam Houston Bearkats. This defense has been reliant on big plays, and one of the surprise breakout stars in Week 0 was defensive back Aamaris Brown. He took things to the next level in Week 1 with a monster performance. His Week 1 performance was more than enough to earn him UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Brown was playing on another level in Week 1. He racked up four solo tackles, with three going for a loss. The defensive star also dragged down the quarterback twice for two sacks, and topped off his performance with an interception that he took all the way back to the end zone for 52 yards. The Rebels could be flirting with a 0 - 2 record right now if not for Brown's early-season heroics. If he continues on this current pace, he could not only be in the running for the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year honors, but he could also find himself being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and find himself playing on Sundays in the future.
Other Notable Performances
Linebacker Marsel McDuffie
McDuffie just barely edged out Brown for this honor in Week 0 and had another solid game in Week 1. However, he didn't make any of those game-changing plays. He almost had an interception early in the game, but couldn't pull the low pass off the grass. In Week 1, he was tied for the lead in tackles with defensive back Tre Fulton with six. Fulton did have six solo tackles to McDuffie's five solo and one assist.
Defensive Lineman Tunmise Adeleye
The defensive line was much better in Week 1 than they were in Week 0, despite a rough first quarter. They began to play better as they got deeper into the game, and Adeleye stood out. He had a crucial sack late in the game, which helped seal the victory for the Rebels. His final stat line was two solo tackles and a sack. His linemate, Jalen Lee, also brought down the quarterback for a sack as well.
