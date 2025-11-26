Defensive Back Aamaris Brown Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week For Week 13
The UNLV Rebels football team won a huge Mountain West Conference clash between two 4 - 2 teams in Week 13 against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. Hawai'i caught a brutal 38 - 10 beatdown that, for all intents and purposes, ended their hopes of competing for a Mountain West Championship. The blowout win pushed the Rebels' conference record up to 5 - 2, and kept them right in the mix to earn themselves a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.
The win may have been the most complete game that UNLV has played all season. Most of the season, the Rebels have been carried by their offense while winning in spite of their defense. However, the defense played an outstanding game in Week 13. It was probably the best game they have played all season when you consider the quality of the opponent. Hawai'i has one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation. This defense managed to hold star quarterback Micah Alejado to just 163 passing yards and held the Rainbow Warriors to 68 rushing yards.
In a game like this, there are going to be a lot of outstanding performances from different individual defensive players. However, we picked one who stood out above the rest this week. It's a name that has earned this honor multiple times this season, but not since much earlier in the season. We have named defensive back Aamaris Brown the official UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13. In this game, Brown made five tackles (two solo), dragged down the quarterback 1.5 times, and recorded two tackles for a loss. He also had a strong night in coverage.
Others Earning Consideration
Linebacker Marsel McDuffie once again led the team in tackles. He finished with eight tackles, with three of them being solo. The defensive leader of the Rebels continues to step up and play great week after week.
Safety Jake Pope came away with a beautiful diving interception in this game off a pass tipped by freshman defensive back Tre Fulton, who was playing with a cast on his hand. Pope made one tackle in this game, and Fulton made two, all solo.
The Rebels' defense will look to keep the momentum going in the final week of the regular season when they face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno for the Fremont Cannon.
