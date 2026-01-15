ESPN Explains How Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Fits With The Nebraska Cornhuskers

The UNLV Rebels football team lost the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year this offseason when their quarterback, Anthony Colandrea, entered the transfer portal. Colandrea has since committed to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2026. ESPN's Max Olson ranked all the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal recently. They ranked Colandrea at No. 17 and gave their take on Colandrea and why he fits in the Nebraska offense.

ESPN's Max Olson On Former UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Transferring To The Nebraska Cornhuskers

"Background: The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is moving back to the Power 4 level after a terrific season in Las Vegas. Colandrea showed promise as a two-year starter at Virginia but decided to leave after he was benched at the end of the 2024 season. He teamed up with new coach Dan Mullen and a rebuilt UNLV squad and put together his best season yet with 3,459 passing yards on 66% passing, 649 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and 9 interceptions on a 10-win squad that played for the Mountain West title. Taking care of the football has been an issue (36 career turnovers), but he's an exciting one-year answer for a team seeking an experienced QB1.

Scout's take: High-risk, high-reward player. Colandrea is at his best when things break down and he's improvising on the move. He throws well on the run with impressive arm strength, spraying the ball with zip across the field. We love his instincts and competitive temperament for the position, but he takes way too many chances with the football. High turnover rate despite having the tools to be an accurate passer. True dual threat and a dynamic runner who looks like he's playing street ball and is quick and elusive. He was much better being risk-averse and efficient at UNLV than he was the previous two seasons at Virginia. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Nebraska: After taking visits to Florida State and Georgia Tech, Colandrea quickly pounced on the opportunity to be QB1 at Nebraska amid Minchey's flip. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is going to enjoy building an offensive attack around his dual-threat playmaking ability and flair for the dramatic."

Colandrea had a great season in the Mountain West Conference; however, he did previously struggle in the ACC with the Virginia Cavaliers. It will be interesting to see how much he has improved and if he can compete on a high level in the Big 10. In his last run in a Power 4 conference, he proved to be a poor decision-maker and prone to making mistakes. However, at UNLV, he proved to have elite physical skills. In 2026, he will look to put it all together on a bigger stage against tougher competition.



