ESPN Features The UNLV Rebels In Their College Football Playoff Bubble Watch
In Week 6, everyone on our College Football Playoff watch either won or was on a bye week, so not much changed. However, ESPN did their CFP bubble watch and featured the UNLV Rebels and their favorites to earn the G5 playoff bid, the Memphis Tigers. The Rebels have real playoff aspirations, but there are a lot of teams in the mix who will also be competing for that one spot. The advantage that UNLV has is the fact that they don't play in the American Conference like most of the teams on the bubble. They can let all those teams beat up on each other and take care of business in the Mountain West to get it. On the other hand, if one of those teams in the American do end up running the table, they will be a lock to earn that spot, and there is nothing the Rebels could do to change that.
ESPN's Take On The UNLV Rebels
"The Rebels are undefeated and have done something Penn State could not -- beat UCLA. UNLV has the edge against Boise State following the Broncos' second loss in Week 6, but those two teams will face each other Oct. 18 at Boise State. They're also projected to meet again in the Mountain West Conference title game. Boise State (45.1%) still has the best chance to win the league, with UNLV (33.8%) a close second. According to ESPN Analytics, UNLV has the fifth-best chance to reach the CFP (9.5%)."
ESPN's Take On The Memphis Tigers
"As the projected winner of the American this week, Memphis would earn the No. 12 seed at LSU's expense. The undefeated (Memphis) Tigers have a win against a beleaguered Arkansas team that's helping push their strength of record to No. 18 in the country -- a slight edge over No. 19 South Florida, but all of the other Group of 5 contenders aren't far behind. This will settle itself on the field, as Memphis plays South Florida on Oct. 25, Tulane on Nov. 7 and Navy on Nov. 27. Memphis still has the best chance to win the American (45.9%), according to ESPN Analytics. The Tigers also have the best chance of any Group of 5 team to reach the CFP (38.4%)."
We only disagree with one thing that ESPN said here, and it's that Boise State still has the best chance to win the Mountain West. We have to disagree with that, and believe this is a case of them looking at past years and not the games they've played this season.
