ESPN FPI Ranks UNLV Football Among Nation’s Top 50, Projects Major 2025 Breakthrough

ESPN's Football Power Index is bullish on UNLV football for 2025, projecting a 9.7-win season, strong bowl odds, and a surprising 21.3% chance to reach the College Football Playoff.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) throws down field during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beats UNLV 21-7.
UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) throws down field during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beats UNLV 21-7. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
ESPN has released their Football Power Index (FPI) ratings for the upcoming 2025 college football season. They are extremely high on the UNLV Rebels football team. The FPI rankings make a ton of predictions each season, including their overall national ranking, their win/loss total, their odds of making a bowl game, their likelihood of winning the Mountain West Conference, and what their odds are of earning a college football playoff bid. The ratings are high on the Rebels in all of these categories.

UNLV National Rank

Despite a lot of question marks still remaining surrounding the UNLV football team, the FPI ranks the Rebels at No. 42. They are projected to be the 42nd best team in the nation and the second best team in the Mountain West behind only the Boise State Broncos, who rank 40th. No other team in the conference is listed in the top 75. 

UNLV Win/Loss Projections

They have UNLV's win/loss total at 9.7-2.9, which is actually the highest prediction in the Mountain West, just ahead of Boise State. This can be chalked up to the Rebels' regular season schedule being viewed as slightly more favorable than the Broncos, but is still a huge statement nonetheless. 

UNLV Bowl Game Odds

The Rebels also have the best odds in the Mountain West of making a bowl game at 97.9%. The FPI has them as a virtual lock for a bowl game. They seem to have no concerns in regards to a new coaching staff and a quarterback situation that is still up in the air. 

UNLV Odds To Win The Mountain West

UNLV has the second-best odds to win the Mountain West at 37.7%, behind only Boise State. These two teams have faced each other in each of the past two Mountain West Championship Games, with the Broncos coming out on top both times. No other team has even a 5% chance of winning the conference.  

UNLV Odds To Make The College Football Playoff

The FPI is giving the Rebels a 21.3% chance to make the CFP. This feels like a big number, but if they are projected to potentially win the Mountain West and overcome the Broncos then it makes sense.

Published
