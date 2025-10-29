ESPN Highlights The UNLV Rebels' Toughest Competition For A College Football Playoff Spot
The UNLV Rebels are hoping to earn themselves a College Football Playoff bid this season. However, there are quite a few other G6 teams looking to snatch that same playoff spot for themselves. Recently, ESPN did their Bubble Watch article and highlighted two of the Rebels' top competitors for that playoff spot. The teams highlighted were the Memphis Tigers and the Navy Midshipmen. They also let us know what would happen if the CFP started today, and who else is in the mix.
ESPN On The Memphis Tigers
"The American still has the best chance among Group of 5 conferences to send its champion to the playoff, but the separation within the league is thin. Memphis earned the edge this week because of its head-to-head win against USF on Saturday. With that loss, the Bulls' chances of reaching the playoff dropped 18%, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. Memphis still has to face Tulane and undefeated Navy this month, but ESPN Analytics gives Memphis more than a 66% chance to win each of those games."
ESPN On The Navy Midshipmen
"The Midshipmen are one of six undefeated teams remaining in the FBS, but they have played the worst schedule in the country at No. 136. Their biggest challenge to date is Saturday at North Texas, which is another strong contender for a playoff spot, with the third-best chance (18%) to reach the CFP, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. This month will make or break Navy's playoff hopes, as the Midshipmen have the 19th-toughest remaining schedule in the country. It starts with back-to-back road trips to North Texas and Notre Dame, followed by a home game against USF, and ends with a Thursday trip to Memphis. Last year, Navy also started the season 6-0 but crashed back to reality with a 51-14 loss to Notre Dame."
ESPN On If The College Football Playoff Started Today
"If the playoff were today
Would be in: Memphis
Work to do: Boise State, James Madison, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, USF"
We can't argue that Memphis is the clear leader in the clubhouse after knocking off the South Florida Bulls last week. They are clearly the frontrunners, but also have a lot of work to do. When it comes to Navy, they have an extremely tough road in front of them, and there is a good chance they aren't even in this conversation in a few weeks.
