ESPN Predicts A UNLV Rebels Victory In The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

The UNLV Rebels are set to play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23, against the Ohio Bobcats. This is a big game that will be battled out between two very good teams. UNLV comes into this game at 10 - 3 after dropping the Mountain West Championship Game to the Boise State Broncos. Ohio comes in at 8 - 4 after winning their final two games over UMass and Buffalo.

While their bowl game is almost two weeks away, the predictions are already rolling in. This prediction comes from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, who gave his prediction for every bowl game. Like most predictions we've covered so far, it is favorable for UNLV, but this one has the Rebels winning by the largest margin we've seen so far.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg's Prediction For The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"Despite falling short in the Mountain West championship game, UNLV can cap a strong first season under coach Dan Mullen with its 11th win, matching last year's Rebels and the 1984 squad for the most in team history. Ohio also had a solid season at 8-4, but the team was rocked by coach Brian Smith being placed on leave Dec. 1 with no details provided. The quarterback matchup of UNLV's Anthony Colandrea and Ohio's Parker Navarro should be fun, but given the uncertainty around Ohio, the Rebels get the win.

Prediction: UNLV 33, Ohio 24"

We are also curious to see how the absence of Smith impacts this team in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl. This is a very interesting story that we know nothing about and have no idea if anything will change between now and December 23. The Rebels are the better team and should be able to win. The game being played in a warmer climate like Texas should also benefit UNLV. It could be tough if they had to go somewhere in the wind or cold that Ohio is more acclimated to playing in. Our official prediction will be posted closer to the kickoff of the Rebels' bowl game. Be sure to come back and check it out. We are going to gather as much information as possible before releasing it.

