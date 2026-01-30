ESPN Ranks The UNLV Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class At No. 58 In The Nation

The UNLV Rebels football team is coming off another strong season, making it to their third-consecutive Mountain West Conference Championship Game. This time, they were led by first-year head coach Dan Mullen, who had previously coached for the Florida Gators before spending three years in a TV job with ESPN. It doesn't look like Mullen and the Rebels are looking to slow down anytime soon, either. Craig Haubert of ESPN recently released their top 75 2026 college football recruiting class rankings, and the Rebels came in ranked at No. 58. This is a very high ranking for a G6 team.

ESPN On The UNLV Rebels 2026 Recruiting Class

"58. UNLV Rebels

Previous ranking: 59

SC Next 300 commits: 0

Top offensive prospect: OG Malik White

Top defensive prospect: DT Prin Fox

Dan Mullen took over a successful UNLV program and has kept it among the top G5 programs, but coming out of his first season he is still working to take them to that next level. Having worked with some top quarterbacks in his career, it is no surprise that among his top commits is high-three star QB Derek Garcia. A passer with a fluid release, he has shown a quiet confidence during in-person evaluations and has thrown for more than 2,500 yards and 30 TDs his senior year. A potential target is Jesse Harden, a rangy receiver with good hands.

Having spent many years in the SEC, Mullen knows the importance of being strong in the trenches, and the class in anchored by several big men. On offense, Malik White is a 300-pounder with great arm length and, with development, he can be a productive IOL. The Rebels also have several DLs onboard, including Prin Fox. He has a bit of a 'tweener build, but in action he shows good power, a motor and brings a competitive demeanor."

UNLV has another strong class coming in 2026, which includes highly coveted recruits like offensive guard Malik White and defensive tackle Prin Fox. Mullen has done a great job recruiting both out of high school and through the transfer portal. It seems that for as long as Mullen decides to remain in Las Vegas, they are going to be a team to be reckoned with in the new look Mountain West. They should be viewed as the team to beat in the conference.

