Experts Are Leaning Towards The UNLV Rebels To Knock Off The UCLA Bruins In Week 2
The UNLV Rebels are set to host the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. With the Rebels sitting at 2 - 0 coming off a convincing win over the Sam Houston Bearkats, and the UCLA coming off of a beatdown from the Utah Utes, this Big 10 vs Mountain West Conference matchup has become very intriguing. As predictions begin to roll in, it's starting to look like most analysts have their money on the underdog Rebels to outright win this game.
We recently got predictions in from Mountain West Connection and Pick Dawgz. Both sources believe that the Rebels are going to pull this win off. This is what they had to say.
Mountain West Connection's Prediction
"Nico Iamaleava and UCLA didn’t look great to start their season. Was it a fluke? We’ll find that out on Saturday. I’d like to believe that it wasn’t a fluke. UNLV has looked strong. The offensive unit has clicked. I believe that UNLV will win 27-23 and show the entire country that Dan Mullen and the Rebels mean business."
Pick Dawgz's Prediction
"Both teams are tied 1-1 wins in their previous two meetings. UNLV won on the road by 42-21 in 2016, and UCLA won 37-3 at home back in 2015.
In this UCLA vs UNLV Prediction, UCLA is coming in as -2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 55 points. Both teams are coming off opposite outcomes in their previous games, with UNLV having won both games this season. UCLA looked terrible in their season opener, scoring just 10 points and losing by 33, and I cannot trust them as road favorites in this spot. They were mediocre on the road last season, with a 3-3 road record and 6-6 against the spread, while UNLV was strong at home, with a 5-2 home record and 7-5 against the spread. I like the Rebels in this spot as home dogs, so give me the UNLV Rebels and the plus points in this one."
We don't disagree with either of these predictions. UNLV has a great chance to win this game. However, we aren't going to show all of our cards just quite yet. Our official predictions will come out on Friday, September 5. Be sure to come back tomorrow to find out exactly who we think will win this game and what the score will be.
