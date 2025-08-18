Experts Give Their Takes On UNLV Rebels Football In 2025
The UNLV Rebels football team has been one of the most polarizing programs of the offseason. The hiring of new head coach Dan Mullen, combined with an almost completely rebuilt roster through the transfer portal, for a team coming off back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship Game appearances, has caught the attention of many and rightfully so.
The media has had plenty to say about this team, their head coach, and their predictions for the outcome of their season. When a team has such a wide range of potential outcomes, you get a lot of different takes. Recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal covered the most interesting takes from some of the biggest names in college football analysis.
Bill Connelly Of ESPN's Take
“The Rebels might be the single most fascinating team in the Group of Five. After winning 20 games over 2023 and 2024 (the same number they had won in the six years prior combined), they lost head coach Barry Odom and most of last season’s starters. That typically spells doom, but new head coach Dan Mullen has a fantastic résumé, and his transfer haul includes more blue-chippers than a lot of power-conference rosters can boast. If either (Alex) Orji or (Anthony) Colandrea thrives at quarterback, the Rebels could threaten Boise State. … UNLV’s season could go in a lot of directions, but the ceiling is still high.”
RJ Young Of Fox Sports Take
“Don’t look now, but Dan Mullen made his return to coaching in Las Vegas with one of the best transfer classes in the country on paper. New Rebels include former Michigan QB Alex Orji, Penn State RB Keyvone Lee, Texas WR Troy Omeire, Alabama WR JoJo Earle, LSU WR Koy Moore, Texas State DE Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M DB Denver Harris and former Georgia DB Jake Pope. That’s 16 former four-star and five-star players, and with former Urban Meyer and Ryan Day assistant Corey Dennis calling plays, UNLV is the team to watch early in the Group of Six.”
Adam Breneman's Take
“College football’s sleeping giants are waking up. Last year, it was (Arizona State). This year — UNLV is on the radar. They have the talent, the location and the facilities. Bishop Gorman is in their backyard … five hours from SoCal … three from Texas. Even Dan Mullen said their setup blows Florida’s away. You can practice like a pro … and sit ringside at UFC that same night. Vegas might be next.”
These three analysts touched on all the hot topics of the offseason. We heard about the hiring of Mullen, the transfer portal additions, and the ability to recruit in Las Vegas. All of these things together are the reason we believe that UNLV will find themselves back in the Mountain West Championship this season. With just five days left until kickoff, we are in store for an exciting season.
