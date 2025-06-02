Five Teams Leave Mountain West Paving Way For UNLV Supremacy
While it had already looked like an inevitability, prior to 12 AM midnight on Monday, June 2, it became official. The Boise State Broncos, San Diego State Aztecs, Fresno State Bulldogs, Colorado State Rams, and Utah State Aggies have all formally submitted notifications that they are leaving the Mountain West Conference for the Pac-12 following the conclusion of the 2025 - 2026 for the 2026 - 2027 academic and athletic year.
All five Mountain West Conference teams had to formally notify the Mountain West Conference by their June 1 deadline to avoid their exit fee doubling from an estimated $18 million to $36 million.
Not only does locking in the exit of these five schools have a major impact on the UNLV Rebels' athletic programs from a competition standpoint moving forward, but it also locks them into staying in the Mountain West Conference. While they had already locked into staying in the Mountain West, now there is no doubt because there is no way that an athletic department that has already been dealing with financial issues jumps ship now and faces an increased exit fee for leaving with less than 12 months’ notice of their departure. On top of that, they would have to break their current agreement with the Mountain West, which would not only cost them the money they'd be getting for staying but also cost them the money they would have to pay out for breaking the agreement.
It's hard to predict the impact this will have on the teams staying in the Mountain West, however, it's hard not to see the door wide open for another team to step in as a football powerhouse with Boise State leaving. UNLV looks to be the team in the driver's seat to fill that void. It's hard not to be excited and optimistic if you're a supporter of Rebels football, if you're watching what's happening with both the Mountain West Conference and the UNLV football program under new head coach Dan Mullen, after what former head coach Barry Odom did to put the program on the right track.