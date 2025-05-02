Former NFL QB Gives Jackson Woodard High Praise
Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday night, the Seattle Seahawks offered former UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard a contract as an undrafted free agent. Woodard is reuninted with his UNLV teammate, wide receiver Ricky White III who was drafted by the Seahawks.
Woodard was projected by many to be selected late in this year's NFL Draft. Last season with the Rebels, Woodard was a standout star who earned Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Seattle Sports' college football analyst and former NFL quarterback, Brock Huard, views Woodard as a diamond in the rough and pick to watch for the Seahawks this offseason.
“Back-to-back years in the Mountain West championship game,” Huard said. “They’re not there without that guy in the middle of their defense... Three years at Arkansas, originally a walk-on because he ran 4.7 (40-yard dash) so he doesn’t blow you away in any traits like all these draft picks did. But just his nose for the ball and his instincts to be around the ball. And he’s all about ball... Chatting with those UNLV coaches and it’s like, yeah, this is why we’re here. It’s difference-makers like (Woodard) that elevate everybody around him. He’s accountable, he’s in guys’ faces, he’s physical... Those are the kind of guys you want on your roster, that just find a way. And then how is he making plays? I can’t define his instincts, but they’re very, very unique.”- Brock Huard, sports.mynorthwest.com
Huard echoes much of what we have been saying in our evaluation of Woodard. Despite going undrafted, there is still a great chance he makes the roster in Seattle. His fall is clearly due to his measurables and not his on-field play. What he lacks in elite athleticism, he more than makes up for with instincts, playmaking ability, and leadership. Huard is right, this is a player to keep an eye on this summer.