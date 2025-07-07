Former UNLV Kicker Caden Chittenden Named Preseason All-American
Last season, UNLV Rebels freshman kicker Caden Chittenden was one of the best kickers in the nation. So good that the USC Trojans poached him and brought him to Southern California through the transfer portal. However, what he accomplished in Las Vegas has not gone unnoticed. The former Mountain West Conference star did so well for the Rebs that he has now been named a preseason second-team All-American by Walter Camp. This comes after a 2024 season in which he was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Lou Groza Award, a three-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, and a three-time Mountain West Freshman of the Week.
USC's official press release lauded Chittenden for his success at UNLV:
"Chittenden, who transferred to USC in the spring of 2025 from UNLV, was one of the nation's top kickers as a freshman in 2024. He won a plethora of awards including being named First Team True Freshman All-American by 247Sports, Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, College Football Network Honorable Mention All-American, College Football Network Freshman Specialist of the Year, College Football Network Freshman Kicker of the Year and Mountain West Freshman of the Year... Chittenden shattered the Mountain West and UNLV single-season record for field goals by a freshman (26). He led the nation in scoring among all kickers with 133, which tied for the most in UNLV history. He tied the UNLV record for field goals in a season by making 26-of-33 attempts on the year. He also tied a school record 55-of-56 extra points. He hit a season-long 52-yard field goal in a rainstorm win at San Jose State... Chittenden also handled kickoff duties. He finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation in field goals per game (1.86), No. 7 in the nation in total points scored among all positions (133) and No. 11 in the nation in scoring (9.5)."