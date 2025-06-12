Former UNLV Rebel Johnathan Baldwin Impresses Packers As He Transitions To Cornerback
After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin signed with the Green Bay Packers. He has since been a pleasant surprise and a standout rookie for the Pack. His maturity, versatility, and on field presence has made waves in Green Bay.
The coaching staff is looking to have him transition from safety to cornerback in their defensive scheme. The UNLV Rebels' cornerbacks coach Akeem Davis told Packers on SI that he doesn't expect that to be an issue for the rookie and believes that Baldwin will thrive in Green Bay's defense.
Akeem Davis On Johnathan Baldwin's Versatility:
“I think he’s a whatever the scheme needs” type of player. He’s going to be the physical presence in that scheme. He has the range to go sideline to sideline but he also can come downhill. I think if you are Cover-3 team and need a dropdown hammer, Kam Chancellor-type – I’m not saying he’s Kam Chancellor; I’m just saying ‘type’ – then he can play that role. But then again, you can also put him on the roof because he’s instinctual enough and he can play in space and he’s got the ball skills to be able to go track it.”
Akeem Davis On Johnathan Baldwin's Maturity:
“I think he was already a pro when he got here. He will be one of the first guys in the building, one of the last guys to leave. He watched just as much film as us coaches did, he was as involved in game planning as we were, and I think that’s going to bode well for him in this transition because that’s what the pros do. That’s their lifestyle, and he’s already developed those habits... Now, he’s just got to continue to remain consistent and take advantage of those opportunities when they come because the film that he puts out there is going to be his resume. He’s going to need to take advantage of those things every single doggone rep – every single rep – and he will do that. Knowing Johnathan, he will do that.”
Akeem Davis On Johnathan Baldwin's Ability To Remain With The Green Bay Packers:
“He’s going to stick because he’s a glue guy in the locker room. He’s smart, he’s got good football intelligence, he can play the game from the neck up, and then he’s going to be a four-core special teams guy... He’s going to be all gas and no brakes, and that’s kind of what that Green Bay culture is over there. He’s a hard-working, blue-collar-type guy that’s going to create value for himself somewhere. And it’s going to be hard for them to get rid of him because of all of that value he’s going to add.”