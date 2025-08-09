Former UNLV Rebels LB Jackson Woodard Makes First NFL Tackle With Houston Texans
The last few months, dating back to the 2025 NFL Draft back in late April, have been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for former UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard. Woodard had an astounding 2024 campaign with the Rebels that ended up being one of the greatest seasons in the program's history. Ultimately, the season resulted in Woodard being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
After having a season like that and formerly being a Power 4 recruit before transferring to UNLV, he seemed like a lock to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the draft came and went, and Woodard surprisingly didn't get to hear his name called. However, he did not let that deter him, and he was promptly signed as an undrafted free agent to the Seattle Seahawks. The free agent deal reunited him with his Rebels teammate, wide receiver Ricky White III. Then, the Seahawks' rookie minicamp came, and in a shock to everyone, Woodard didn't even complete the camp before being released.
Again, he wasn't without a job long. The Houston Texans immediately scooped him up and have been with the team ever since, competing to make their 53-man roster. That brings us to today. About half an hour ago, Woodard completed his first-ever NFL preseason game with the Texans on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. This was his first opportunity to show what he brings to the table in a live-action game.
Woodard's Preseason Debut
The Texans had Woodard play almost all of the second half of the 20 - 10 loss in Minneapolis. As expected, he played a traditional inside linebacker role and got to do a little bit of everything. He played the run, dropped back in coverage, and we even got to see him rush the passer. There were a few times he was close to the ball on big plays, including a near interception on a tipped pass and a quarterback fumble.
Woodard didn't contribute much in the rushing attack, but actually looked pretty good in coverage, which was a concern with him coming into the NFL. His lone credited tackle came on a pass near the sidelines on a dump-off after the pass-catcher broke the tackle of another defender. It looked like he made another tackle not long after when he wrapped up the ball carrier's ankles on another play, but as of now has not been credited for it.
All in all, it was a solid showing for the rookie defender. Whether or not it was enough to help earn him a spot on an NFL 53-man roster or practice squad remains to be seen. There was nothing spectacular and nothing horrific. Either way, it was a big first step for the former Rebels star. He'll make his Texans' home debut next Saturday at 1:00 PM EST against the Carolina Panthers. That will be his next show to prove he belongs in the NFL.
