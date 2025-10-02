Former UNLV Rebels Quarterback Faces Off With Las Vegas Raiders As Potential NFL Coach Of The Year Candidate
Former UNLV Rebels quarterback Shane Steichen is now the Indianapolis Colts head coach and takes on the Las Vegas Raiders this week. This season, he has turned the Colts around and gone from a coach on the hot seat to a potential NFL Coach of the Year candidate after rejuvenating Daniel Jones's career. With a showdown with Vegas, quite a few prominent figures in Las Vegas football spoke about the former Rebels' quarterback and the job he's doing this season.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll On Steichen
“It’s been a tremendous connection between Shane and Daniel to get him to play at this high level so early in his time with them,” Carroll said. “They’ve come out flying, and then they’ve had great success on offense so far. So, Daniel has been the recipient of this opportunity, and (it’s) thanks to Shane, I would think."
Former UNLV Coach Mike Sanford On Steichen
“He’s one of those guys that, in a meeting, was someone who paid great attention and then was able to carry what he learned in the meetings onto the field. He was very coachable and very teachable. And he had love for the game. He loved the game of football...
Because he’s a quarterback, he had a really good understanding of the passing game and an understanding of just the game in general,” Sanford said. “And I don’t want this to come off as a criticism, but some of the best coaches aren’t the best players. Because things came so naturally to them, they have a hard time coaching because they can’t explain it. Shane knows the game and knows how to explain it.
I think, number one, he’s teaching him well, and Daniel Jones is receiving the teaching well and learning it well,” Sanford said. “And then (Steichen is) doing things that Daniel Jones is good at and that fit his style. And obviously, he and Daniel have developed a relationship of trust.”
Former UNLV Quarterback Caleb Herring On Steichen
“But I watched him do all of it with passion. There was never a time I ever saw him complain about what he was asked to do. He was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure he had everything organized that he needed to have.
In a lot of ways, I mimicked that. Because if I really want to be a serious quarterback, I need to be able to have passion about what I’m doing even when it’s hard. Even when I’m doing the dirty work or the behind-the-scenes work that’s not gonna get me the glory. I need to be willing to do that. He always had that approach.”
