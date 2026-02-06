Former UNLV Rebels Running Back Shaquille Murray-Lawrence To Compete In Olympics

In the upcoming Winter Olympics, former UNLV Rebels running back Shaquille Murray-Lawrence will be representing Canada as a bobsledder. Now 32 years old, he is considered an elite pusher and the best bobsledder in all of Canada. Bobsledding events will start on Sunday, February 15. The former UNLV running back spoke about bobsledding, his time at UNLV, and his teammates leading up to his participation in the Olympics. This is what he had to say.

Former UNLV Rebels Running Back Turned Team Canada Olympic Bobsledder Shaquille Murray-Lawrence On Being The Best In His Sport In His Country

“I am the best in my country at my position,” said Murray-Lawrence. “I’m not No. 2, I’m not No. 3, I’m not five, I’m not six, I’m not 20, I’m No. 1. I’ve been No. 1 for four years, and now’s my time.”

Murray-Lawrence Seemingly Not Being A Fan Of His Sport Being Compared To Disney Classic Cool Runnings

“Our sport is not what the Disney movie says. It is not ‘Cool Runnings.’ There’s a lot more to it, and it’s a lot more dangerous. Blood, sweat, tears, all those things go into competing and trying to gain a spot on your Olympic team and ultimately winning a medal for your country.”

Murray-Lawrence On His Time As A Running Back With UNLV

“I made a home there. I loved Las Vegas. We had some great moments together, played some really good football as part of a team that went to a bowl game. I feel like we were the beginning of Vegas football starting to turn around, and now they’re just on another level obviously.”

Murray-Lawrence On The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton Racism Issues

“We’ve moved past that. We are in a better place as an organization now. We have gotten rid of the staff members and the people that were kind of spearheading that.”

Murray Lawrence On His Beef With His Bobsleigh Teammate Taylor Austin

“He gambled; it didn’t work. It’s entertaining. We got some beef in there.”

