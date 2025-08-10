Former UNLV Rebels Safety Johnathan Baldwin Makes NFL Preseason Debut With Green Bay Packers
UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin was a very productive player in Las Vegas but didn't come into the 2025 NFL Draft with a much hype as fellow Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard. He generally wasn't projected to be drafted by most, but most did expect him to at least get an invitation to an NFL team's rookie minicamp. However, things went much better than that, and now he has the clearest path to his team's 53-man roster of any of the trio of Rebels currently playing in the preseason.
Not long after the conclusion of the NFL Draft back in April, Baldwin was contacted by the Green Bay Packers and signed as an undrafted free agent. It was quietly a very intriguing signing. That's because not only did they give him more guaranteed money than one of their actual draft picks, they also designated his position as a cornerback and not a safety. He impressed at rookie minicamp, and we started to hear a lot of buzz about how good he looks and how the team was planning on using him. Once the team decided to move on from star cornerback Jaire Alexander, his path to the 53-man roster became clear.
While we heard about how Baldwin was being used and was going to be used, last night was our first chance to see how the Packers decided to actually deploy him in a live game. Last night, the Packers hosted the New York Jets in the team's Week 1 preseason matchup. Ultimately, the Packers lost 30 - 10, but that's not where our focus was. Our focus was on Baldwin.
Baldwin's Preseason Debut
The biggest selling point on Baldwin this offseason has been his versatility, and it was on full display on Saturday night. Not just because he played special teams and defense, but he was moved all over the field on defense. He ultimately finished the game with a stat line of two tackles, with one tackle coming on special teams after the second-half kickoff and another coming on the final drive of the game on a rushing play. He entered the game on defense during the third quarter, and we got to see a sneak peek of what he can do.
Baldwin was used as both a safety and a slot corner in this game. One play he would be back deep, and the next he'd be off the line covering the slot receiver. He was used in coverage, he stepped up in the box on run plays, and we even saw him blitz. It has become clear that his role is not going to be clear. There is a chance we can see him all over the field this season.
It's unlikely he will start this season, but there is a great chance he steps in as an injury replacement or is brought in situationally. Those injuries and situations are what's going to dictate his usage. Displaying this kind of versatility right out of the gate is a great sign for his long-term NFL prospects.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News