Games With College Football Playoff Implications Preview: Week 10
The UNLV Rebels suffered a huge loss to the Boise State Broncos in Week 8 prior to their bye week. However, that didn't completely close the door on their College Football Playoff dreams. With that said, there are also a lot of other teams with those same hopes, vying for that same G6 playoff spot. This is a preview of all the games with playoff implications that could impact UNLV in Week 10.
Tulane Green Wave @ UTSA Roadrunners
Thursday, October 30, Final Score: UTSA Wins 48 - 26
This game was already played on Thursday night, but it is worth mentioning. Tulane was very much in the playoff conversation before suffering this brutal 22-point loss to UTSA. They are now 6 - 2 and fighting an uphill battle after losing this game and losing it badly. There only hope of having any shot to make the College Football Playoff now is to win the American Conference.
Memphis Tigers @ Rice Owls
Friday, October 31, 7 PM EST On ESPN2
If the season ended right now, Memphis would likely get a playoff bid after knocking off the USF Bulls last week. It was a huge win, and the Tigers will look to carry that momentum into Week 10. They are currently 7 - 1 on the season and rank 25th in the country. This should be an easy win for the Tigers, but we thought the same thing two weeks ago when they lost to UAB.
Navy Midshipmen @ North Texas Mean Green
Saturday, November 1, 12 PM EST On ESPN2
Both of these teams are in the playoff picture. Navy is currently sitting at 7 - 0 as they kick off a gauntlet of games. To this point, they've played an easy schedule, but it gets extremely difficult starting this week. The Mean Green are 7 - 1, and a huge test for Navy. We expect North Texas to win a close game at home, but this one could go either way. It will be Navy's first big test.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos
Saturday, November 1, 3:30 PM EST On FS1
Boise State has worked their way back into the playoff picture and should be able to win this one. When they play at home, they don't lose. It's one of the toughest places to play in all of college football, and we'd expect them to win this one going away.
Wyoming Cowboys @ San Diego State Aztecs
Saturday, November 1, 7 PM EST On CBSSN
Now at 6 - 1, the Aztecs have snuck into the playoff picture. They should be able to knock off the Cowboys, but Wyoming has a tough defense and can compete with anybody. However, this would be a much more difficult task in Laramie. San Diego State should get the win at home.
