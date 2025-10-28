Games With College Football Playoff Implications Week 9 Recap
The UNLV Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit when they lost to the Boise State Broncos before their Week 9 bye. However, there are a lot of other teams hoping to get that same G6 playoff bid. Although the Rebels were off this past weekend, there were plenty of teams in action in games that could have playoff implications for UNLV this season.
Playoff Implications In Week 9 Recap
South Florida Bulls @ Memphis Tigers
This was the huge game this weekend as far as the College Football Playoff goes. The Tigers pulled off a miracle win in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points to pull off a 34 - 31 victory. The big win propels the Tigers to the front of the line for a playoff bid and does massive damage to the Bulls' hopes. This was also good for everyone else involved in the playoff hunt. USF was the clear frontrunner for the playoff bid, and this game really shook things up. Memphis moved to 7 - 1 while USF fell to 6 - 2.
Boise State Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Boise State didn't look impressive in this game, but they beat the lowly Wolf Pack by three touchdowns, by a score of 24 - 3. The Broncos are now 6 - 2 with a key victory over UNLV. This was a game that was only ever going to matter if the Broncos somehow lost, which would have been the upset of the century. A win over a now 7 - 1 team won't move the needle.
North Texas Mean Green @ Charlotte 49ers
The Mean Green beat up on the 49ers and won 54 - 20. North Texas is a long shot for a playoff spot, but they are still in the mix. Nevertheless, this isn't a game that did anything for them. They moved to 7 - 1 with this win. Similarly to Boise State, they're opponent is now just 1 - 7, so it does little to help their playoff big, but a loss would have buried them.
Florida Atlantic Owls @ Navy Midshipmen
Navy continues to win, but they also continue to play in closer games than they should be in. They are now 7 - 0 on the season, but only beat the Owls by 10 points with a 42 - 32 final score. The Midshipmen don't have any real significant wins on their resume, but they are about to run a gauntlet. Their next four games are against North Texas, Notre Dame, South Florida, and Memphis. That stretch will make or break their season.
