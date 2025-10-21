Games With Playoff Implications: Week 8 Recap
The UNLV Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes took a massive hit in Week 8 when they suffered their first loss to the Boise State Broncos. A loss on the road in Boise wouldn't have been quite as bad if the final score hadn't been 56 - 31. However, they can still get back in the mix, but they'll now need help from a handful of other teams. This is a recap of all the games that had College Football Playoff implications that took place in Week 8.
Games With College Football Playoff Implications Recap
Florida Atlantic Owls @ South Florida Bulls
USF won a laugher against the Owls by a score of 48 - 13. They have now climbed to No. 18 in the AP Poll after the win. Currently, thanks to wins over Boise State and the Florida Gators, and their only loss coming to the Miami Hurricanes, the Bulls are the favorites to earn the G6 playoff bid.
Memphis Tigers @ UAB Blazers
This was the big one that nobody saw coming. The Tigers fell to the Blazers 31 - 24. Entering the game, UAB was just 2 - 4 on the season, and 0 - 3 in the American Conference. This was an absolutely brutal loss for Memphis, which will be tough to bounce back from.
Army Black Knights @ Tulane Green Wave
Tulane came away with another win this weekend over Army. They now sit at 6 - 1, with their only loss coming against the Ole Miss Rebels. They are still very much in the mix for a playoff spot, which could come down to who wins the American and whose loss looks the best by the end of the season.
UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green
North Texas feels like a long shot after getting destroyed by USF, but they bounced back by blowing out UTSA by a score of 55 - 17. They have a lot of work to do, but still have a shot if they can make a run in the American.
Old Dominion Monarchs @ James Madison Dukes
The Dukes destroyed the Monarchs this weekend by a score of 63 - 27 to move to 6 - 1 on the season and 4 - 0 in the Sun Belt. This win propelled them into the playoff conversation. Their only loss came to Louisville, which also looks like a much better loss after they knocked off No. 2 Miami on Friday night. Because of that, they are now in the mix.
