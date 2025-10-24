Games With Playoff Implications: Week 9
Even after losing to the Boise State Broncos last week. The UNLV Rebels still have a shot to earn a College Football Playoff bid. However, the field of G6 teams also in the mix for that same playoff spot is not a small one. The Rebels are going to need some help if they have any chance of getting in, so you're going to watch these Week 9 games with playoff implications closely.
College Football Playoff Implications: Week 9
North Texas Mean Green @ Charlotte 49ers
Friday, October 24, 7:00 PM EST on ESPN2
North Texas gets a Friday prime-time game on ESPN2. This one should go better than last time when they were blown out by the South Florida Bulls. This is a much easier matchup, even on the road. The 49ers shouldn't put up much of a fight against the Mean Green, even on their home field. They are just 1 - 6 this season, while North Texas is sitting at 6 - 1. We expect to see a blowout in this one.
Boise State Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Friday, October 24, 10:00 PM EST on CBSSN
Boise State has managed to play their way back into the playoff picture after knocking off the Rebels last week. This game should be another Friday night laugher. The Broncos are 5 - 2 with their only two losses coming on the road against South Florida and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Wolf Pack are just 1 - 6 with their only win coming against Sacramento State. We expect this game to get very ugly, very quickly.
South Florida Bulls @ Memphis Tigers
Saturday, October 25, 12:00 PM EST on ESPN2
This is the big one. The winner of this game will be in the front seat of the G6 playoff race, while the loser will essentially be eliminated from contention. The Bulls are the 18th-ranked team in the country with wins over Boise State and the Florida Gators, and their only loss coming against the Miami Hurricanes. Memphis was 6 - 0 before a shocking loss against UAB last week, which did major damage to their playoff hopes.
Florida Atlantic Owls @ Navy Midshipmen
Saturday, October 25, 3:30 PM EST on CBSSN
This is a game that Navy should win easily; however, most of their games have been very close. They are currently sitting at 6 - 0, but after this game have a gauntlet to run against North Texas, Notre Dame, South Florida, and Memphis.
