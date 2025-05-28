The Greatest Game In Silver State Rivalry History
The UNLV Rebels football team is a storied program with lots of rich history. They have had their ups and downs and look to currently be on the upswing. However, we want to look to the past here. We are going to revisit the greatest game in the history of the Silver State Rivalry. This is, of course, the rivalry between in-state foes UNLV and the University of Nevada-Reno Wolf Pack.
UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack
November 19, 1994
This was a game for the Fremont Cannon, which also had the conference title on the line. At this point in time, Nevada was considered the heavy favorites to win this game after winning five straight in the series. The Rebels were led by head coach Jeff Horton and played in front of their biggest home crowd in two years. Despite facing a 14 - 13 deficit, UNLV exploded in the second half, highlighted by two interceptions by linebacker Rossie Johnson, one that went for a 48-yard touchdown, and a monster 169-yard rushing day by running back DeJohn Branch. Ultimately, UNLV overcame their rivals, won the conference, and won a bid to the Las Vegas Bowl to face off with Central Michigan.
This game is still remembered today as one of, if not the most intense game ever played between these in-state rivals. We may never see a game quite like this again. With the combination of heated rivalry, massive stakes, and an incredible game, it could go down as one of those rare once-in-a-lifetime experiences for sports fans. The cherry on top is that this win also tied the two foes' all-time record at 10 - 10. It's hard to imagine a more meaningful game than that in this rivalry, especially with the current state of these teams. It doesn't look like Nevada will be anywhere near a conference title anytime soon.