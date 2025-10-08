Head Coach Dan Mullen Says The UNLV Rebels "Can't Get Complacent"
The UNLV Rebels are currently sitting at 5 - 0, and heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Air Force Falcons. While head coach Dan Mullen is happy where his team is at, he also knows that there is a lot of work that goes into success, and that no one can get complacent if they are going to accomplish their ultimate goals.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Depth Of The Team
“I’m really happy with (the depth),” Mullen said. “It’s uncomfortable for coaches sometimes to rotate guys and they just play starters. But this is how we practice. We develop players. There is a lot of opportunity for guys to play and keep fresh and — knock on wood — hopefully it keeps us healthy for a long period of time.”
Mullen On All Of His Players Being Well Prepared
“Schematically, I think you put in a plan, and it’s about guys executing and understanding their roles. It wasn’t just Kayden making plays. It was the guys all doing their jobs. If you do your job, sometimes making a play is not making the play. Just be where you’re supposed to be. Special teams definitely won us that game.
I didn’t see anybody breathing heavily (in the altitude). That takes buy-in. Guys understand at practice they’re playing for reps. They’re competing in our program. They want to compete. The more depth we have, the better we are in a long football season.”
Mullen On His Running Back Rotation And Keeping Jai'Den Thomas Fresh
“You see (Thomas) fresh during the game. We have a pretty good rotation of backs. Each one brings something a little bit different to the table. It actually makes you more multiple as an offense. (Thomas) is a big-time playmaker, and for us to have the ability to keep him healthy in the short and long term is huge.”
Mullen On Not Getting Complacent
“I feel great about what’s happening with the team. We expected to be 5-0. But you can’t get complacent.”
Mullen On The Comparisons Between Quarterback Anthony Colandrea And Johnny Manziel
“I hate comparing players, but when you watch (Colandrea) make certain plays, it’s kind of that same way. They’re similar size-wise, but it’s the ability to extend plays and change arm angles and the speed out of the pocket and on the perimeter. (Colandrea) is going to leave it on the line every time he’s out there trying to make things happen.
That’s probably a decent comparison on the field. They’d probably have a heck of a time off the field, too.”
