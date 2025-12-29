Head Coach Dan Mullen Wants To "Raise That Standard" Of The UNLV Rebels Football Program

We are still wrapping up a great 2025 season for the UNLV Rebels football team. Last Tuesday, the Rebels lost to the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas. The offense simply didn't show up, and they lost a close game full of self-inflicted wounds by a score of 17 - 10.

Since the conclusion of the game, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen has acknowledged the team's struggles in their final game of the season and has taken full responsibility for the loss, even if a lot of the responsibility also should fall on the shoulders of the players as well.

Nevertheless, he has proven to be a strong leader and appears to have stuck by his word that he plans on staying with the program beyond the 2025 season. Since the team's loss in the 2025 Frisco Bowl, Mullen has spoken to the media about the 2025 season that was and the upcoming 2026 college football season.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Getting Back To Work And Focusing On Next Season

“In January, we’re going to get to work,” Mullen said. “This time last year we had like three coaches and 15 players. When I wake up tomorrow, there will be more than that in the program. But we’re going to continue to grow, continue to improve, continue to raise that standard of being a program that’s going to compete for championships year in and year out.

Get back to work with the birth of a new team and a new year and we’ll get after it.”

Mullen On Believing That He Didn't Do Good Enough Preparing His Team For The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

"I didn't do a good enough job of preparing us for this game. Our goal was to come out and start fast, so that's on me and the preparation that I need to have everybody clicking and rolling (but) I don't take anything away from Ohio. They're a really good football team," Mullen said. "They came out and executed the game they wanted to, and we didn't execute the game we wanted to.

We're going to continue to grow, continue to build and continue to raise that standard of being a program that's going to compete for championships year in and year out."



