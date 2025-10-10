How To Watch: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels Week 7
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels are coming off another big win in Laramie over the Wyoming Cowboys. Propelled by their special teams, the Rebels overcame the elements to knock off the Cowboys and win their first Mountain West Conference matchup. They are now sitting at 5 - 0 and are very much in the conversation for a College Football Playoff bid. This week, they come back home and will look to knock off the Air Force Falcons and remain undefeated, while moving to 2 - 0 in Mountain West play. This would be another huge win for the Rebels on their quest to win a Mountain West title and earn a playoff bid.
For the Falcons they are trying to rebound from another brutal loss in Week 6. This one came against the Navy Midshipmen. Despite being just 1 - 4, their offense has looked very good, and all of their losses have been hard-fought, high-scoring games. Their record may be a bit misleading, and they are not going to be a pushover. Don't be surprised if their high-powered offense gives the Rebels' defense some issues on Saturday.
How to Watch
What: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time: 3:30 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: YouTube TV
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - The Rebels' star quarterback is coming off his least productive game of the year. That's not to say that he didn't play well. He had to deal with crazy weather up in Laramie and was matched up against a tough Wyoming defense. He should bounce back in a major way this week against a Falcons' defense that has really struggled this season.
Liam Szarka, Air Force Falcons - Szarka has been the offensive star for the Falcons this season. Not only does he lead the team in passing with 850 yards and seven touchdowns, but he is also the team's leading rusher with 448 yards and six TDs. His 448 rushing yards are 200 more yards than any running back on the team, and his six TDs are double anyone else on the team. If UNLV is going to find a way to win this game, they will have to figure out a way to slow down Szarka.
Other Ways To Follow
FuboTV
More UNLV Rebels On SI News